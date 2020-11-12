Show your holiday spirit and join this friendly competition and infuse some cheer around the neighborhoods. Whether you do it to win a fun prize and bragging rights, or just enjoy sharing your festive decorations, the Shelburne Rec Department wants you to participate.
The registration deadline is 4 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Judging will take place later in December.
Categories
• Traditional and refined — channel your inner Martha Stewart
• Fun and festive with inflatables and yard décor
• Multi-family housing — Join with neighbors to get creative
• Businesses — Voting by peoples’ choice for bragging rights.
Criteria: Originality, color, lighting, display and curb appeal.
Guidelines
• Professionally decorated homes may not be entered. Amateurs only.
• Decorations must be visible from the street and accessible to the public, participating addresses will be made available for public viewing.
• Shelburne Residences only.
• Register online or download the registration form at shelburnevt.org/327/Special-Events
Sponsored by: Associates in Orthodontics, Dr. Librizzi, Dr. Blasius, Dr. Librizzi
Questions? Call Shelburne Parks and Recreation at 985-9551
