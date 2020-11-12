Show your holiday spirit and join this friendly competition and infuse some cheer around the neighborhoods. Whether you do it to win a fun prize and bragging rights, or just enjoy sharing your festive decorations, the Shelburne Rec Department wants you to participate.

The registration deadline is 4 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Judging will take place later in December.

Categories

• Traditional and refined — channel your inner Martha Stewart

• Fun and festive with inflatables and yard décor

• Multi-family housing — Join with neighbors to get creative

• Businesses — Voting by peoples’ choice for bragging rights.

Criteria: Originality, color, lighting, display and curb appeal.

Guidelines

• Professionally decorated homes may not be entered. Amateurs only.

• Decorations must be visible from the street and accessible to the public, participating addresses will be made available for public viewing.

• Shelburne Residences only.

• Register online or download the registration form at shelburnevt.org/327/Special-Events

Sponsored by: Associates in Orthodontics, Dr. Librizzi, Dr. Blasius, Dr. Librizzi

Questions? Call Shelburne Parks and Recreation at 985-9551

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.