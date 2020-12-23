The Shelburne Parks and Recreation department has announced the winners of its Holiday Lights contest.
Residential
Traditional
95 Hawley Road. Honorable mentions were 176 Boulder Hill Road and 908 Webster Road.
Fun and festive
A tie — 32 Stokes Lane and 160 Farmstead Drive. Honorable mentions were 707 Falls Road and 104 John St.
Multi-family housing
203 Harbor Road., Apartment 1. Honorable mention was McCabe Circle
From Parks and Rec
“Thank you to the Shelburne Recreation Committee for taking the time to judge the residential category! We had 7 members rate each entry from 1-5 on four different criteria. Each house score was totaled then all the judges scores were totaled for a final score to determine the winner!”
Business Category
People’s choice
Shelburne Tap House. Honorable mention was Sweeney Designbuild
From Parks and Rec
“Thanks to all the residents who viewed and voted for the businesses! We would also like to give a big shout out to thank our Sponsors! Event Sponsor: Associates in Orthodontics, Dr. Librizzi, Dr. Blasius, Dr. Librizzi Prize Sponsors: Country Christmas Loft, Folinos, Shelburne Farms, Vermont Teddy Bear.”
Coming up
Love building with Legos? Become a Lego Engineer over school break and see what your imagination can create! Choose one or both of the challenges in the link below. You can do it just for fun and keep it to yourself, or share a picture of your creation with your first name and age (optional) and we will put together a slide show of all the entries. We’ll share the slide show with you and the other participants who enter. This activity is FREE and just for fun! Please contact our office if you need to borrow Legos and return them after the activity. Register by January 4th by emailing Shelburne Parks and Recreation: scraig@shelburnevt.org.
Shelburne Parks and Recreation Holiday Hours: Closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, Jan. 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.