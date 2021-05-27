D. Davis, a professional musician from Montpelier, will perform as a solo instrumentalist when the Shelburne Farmers Market opens for the season on Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m. to noon.
Davis performs with Red Hot Juba, The Larkspurs and Cookie’s Hot Club. He will cover classical and romantic guitar compositions from the 19th century and perform original compositions from his album “Hopeful.”
The farmers market is held every Saturday, 9-11 a.m. through Oct. 9, Palmer’s Sugarhouse, Shelburne Hinesburg Road
