Shelburne Farmers Market will hold its second indoor holiday market at the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Avery Cooper Duo is scheduled to provide the tunes.
The farmers market plans to host winter markets every other weekend from mid-January through March, the first of which is Jan. 14.
