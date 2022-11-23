Shelburne Farmers Market is hosting the first of two holiday markets Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory from 10 a.m. to 2 pm.
“Extending the season for our popular market is a result of enthusiastic support from the vendors who have had an excellent summer season in 2022 and are ready to tackle a different schedule for the cold weather months,” said Rosalyn Graham, who runs the Shelburne Business and Professional Association. “We have had many eager applications from the farmers, crafters and cooks who have earned such loyal followings at Shelburne Farmers Market in the summer.”
The second holiday market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, and twice-monthly winter markets will continue in the same location through March.
Due to space limitations, each market will feature 16 vendors.
Vendors on Nov. 26 will be Sobremesa, Swaying Daisies Honey, Shakey Ground Farm, Lalumiere Farms, Wild Hart Distillery, Crazy Cotton Candy Lady, Snipe Ireland Soaps, Mt. Philo Woodworks, Full Circle Woodworking, Bear Moon Botanica, Twisted Halo Donuts, Loon Designs, Just Art (Lis Gerber), Laurel Waters, Hayden Handcraft and The Flakey Crust.
The Hildegard String Quartet will offer music for the first market, followed by the Avery Cooper Duo in December.
More at shelburnebpavt.org.
