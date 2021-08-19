The third Saturday of August has become the traditional date for Shelburne Day, a big celebration on the Parade Ground in the heart of the village.
This year it’s Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sponsored by Shelburne Business and Professional Association, Shelburne Day combines the weekly Saturday farmers market with additional booths and displays from local businesses, organizations and community nonprofit and service groups. Learn more about locally owned businesses and ways to get involved in the community.
The family-friendly event also features musical entertainment and a variety of food options.
Shelburne Farmers Market draws vendors, shoppers, tourists and browsers to its lively, colorful, easily accessible, grassy, historic parade ground in the heart of Shelburne Village on summer Saturdays to explore the bounty of produce, meat, vegetables, honey, fruit, picnic provisions, bread, plants and flowers, as well as prepared foods, many with an international flair, and the handiwork of crafters in wood, precious metals and fabric.
But before there was Shelburne Farmers Market, there was Shelburne Day, which showcased the products, services, stories and accomplishments of business association members, town committees and local non-profits who have a story to share.
This year, as is tradition, farmers market vendors will be set up around the perimeter of the park, while member businesses and local non-profits set up their displays in the center.
A sidewalk sale will be held throughout town, with tents and tables set up outside local stores.
Farm market manager Jeanne Kaczka-Valliere says, “Vendors are eager to come to our market. Products at the market must be made in Vermont, but we do have vendors from as far away as Hardwick, Bristol, Newport and St. Albans.”
The scenic, shady park-like site, surrounded by historic churches and other classic landmarks, always delivers a pleasant Saturday morning experience, says its organizers.
