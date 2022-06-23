Pianist Sohyun Ahn will play in concert Saturday, July 16, 1:30 p.m. at the Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.
The suggested donation is $10, and no reservations are needed.
Ahn will be joined in concert by Eun Hee Park, organist and music director at Shelburne United Methodist.
