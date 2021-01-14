The Shelburne Bay Sewing Club started 2020 sharing for New Year’s joeys and ended it by spreading some New Year’s joy.
January 2020 began with the members of the club sewing around 25 kangaroo and wallaby pouches for the care of injured or orphaned kangaroo and wallaby babies – known as joeys.
The number of joeys in need increased because of the 2019-20 Australian wildfires.
The club ended the year with the Shelburne Bay Sewing Club presenting $1,000 to Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors (HANDS) and $250 to the Shelburne Food Shelf.
The donations came from money they raised from the sale of handcrafted items the ladies make and sell at the Residence at Shelburne Bay.
They also made and distributed children’s dresses and shorts to areas hit by economic and natural disasters.
“The sewing club looks forward to a time, soon, when they can again meet weekly as a group. In the meantime, members are making some handcrafts individually for sale at the Residence,” Anne Sexton said. Sexton has volunteered with the group since it formed around 10 years ago.
Sexton said The Shelburne Bay Sewing Club started when her late mother-in-law was still alive. After she passed, Sexton kept volunteering. Jeanette Voss and Kitty Caron have been volunteering with the club for around five years.
During the quarantine, members have continued to sew but by themselves in their apartments at the Residence at Shelburne Bay.
