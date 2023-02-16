“Journaling in Paint” is a collection of personal pieces by Shelburne artist Elisabeth Miller now showing in the community room of Pierson Library through April.
An opening reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 305 p.m.
“Working as a portrait artist has reserved the genres of still life and interior for personal expression and exploration,” Miller said. “These paintings are as pages torn from a journal. Created over a span of 10 years, they contain a few of the musings and observations of a life spent behind the easel.”
Growing up both rural Addison County and Spain to missionary parents, Miller has always been inspired by Europe’s masters.
“I like to capture beautiful things for their own sake, and the urge to make lasting memorials to the people, places and truths that give life its meaning,” she said.
Miller began rigorously studying art at 12. She is a graduate of the Grand Central Academy of Art and earned her master’s degree of fine art from The New York Academy of Art.
She offers masters art instruction at her studio in Shelburne. When not painting, she enjoys strolling through the Shelburne Museum or exploring the rocky shores of Lake Champlain.
