Get on down to the Isham Barn Theatre over Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27, and enjoy live Shakespeare.
Vermont Repertory Theatre and the Isham Family Farm in Williston have joined forces to celebrate the 400-year anniversary of the publication of the “First Folio,” and with it, humanity’s first encounter with Shakespeare’s first, shortest and funniest play, “The Comedy of Errors.”
“We didn’t want to just produce it in a regular theatre,” director Michael Fidler said. “We’re in Vermont, and it seems entirely appropriate for it to be played in a barn, especially one of the oldest in the state.”
In fact, the barn itself dates to the late 1700s, and has been converted into a theatrical space by fifth-generation farmer, Mike Isham and his wife, Helen Weston.
“The play has about 150 years on the barn, but it’s lasted just as well,” Weston said. “
Vermont Repertory Theatre was founded by actor, Connor Kendall, and Fidler, to bring some Shakespeare back into the local Burlington scene.
“We want young people to be able to see these plays and discover for themselves why they’ve lasted 400 years,” Kendall said. “They are relevant and totally understandable to everyone, as well as absolutely hilarious.”
“Comedy of Errors” tells the simple story of a single day in the fantastical Mediterranean town of Ephesus along the Turkish coast. A cast of crazy characters fall into a farcical plot that has more in common with an episode of TV comedy than anyone’s idea of an Elizabethan drama. As the day continues, identity and self-worth twist and warp with horrifying hilarity.
Shows are at from May 25-27 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, May 27 at the Isham Barn Theatre, 3515 Oak Hill Rd, Williston. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and free for anyone under 16.
Contact halpinkylie@gmail.com or call 802-310-1124 for more information.
