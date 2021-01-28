The Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary will once again hold its annual high school speech contest — this time via Zoom.
The topic for this year is, “How can you and your local rotary clubs work together to improve your community and open new opportunities for you and other students?”
Participants will deliver 5-minute speeches in hopes of winning a $100 cash prize and a chance to compete at the Rotary District 7850 competition — that win could tack on an additional $150 in prize money.
Contact Carrie Fenn for more information, at carriebfenn@gmail.com or 999-1024. Deadline for registration is March 3.
