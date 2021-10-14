The Rotary of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg once again holds its annual Halloween parade Sunday, Oct. 31, 2-4:30 p.m. starting on Falls Road in Shelburne.
For nearly 50 years Rotary Club has held this annual celebration of community spirit and fun in conjunction with the Shelburne Department of Parks and Recreation.
Whether safely watching the parade from the roadside, driving a float or marching, everyone will surely get into the Halloween spirit.
Exact safety protocols and events for this year’s parade are still in the works but will feature floats from local Boy Scout and Girl Scouts, vehicles from local rescue, fire and police agencies and vehicles and floats from local community groups.
For more information or to register a group or float e-mail to rfox@foxlawvt.com.
