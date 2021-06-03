“A Modern Artist: The Commercial Art of Rachael Robinson Elmer,” which explores the career of Rachael Robinson Elmer (1878-1919) and her early 20th-century success as a professional illustrator, is now on display at Rokeby Museum, 4334 US Route 7, Ferrisburgh, through Oct. 24.
Exhibiting artistic talent at an early age, Elmer was a first trained by her parents and then, as a teenager, enrolled in a correspondence course to further her skills. She studied at Goddard College and at the Art Students League of New York.
During that time, she began her career as an illustrator, producing drawings for her father’s books and works for periodicals such as Forest and Stream and The Youth Companion. Until her death in 1919, she built a career producing commercial art for major publishers across the United States. From children’s books and advertisements to her popular postcard series, Elmer was a modern artist navigating the expanding profession of commercial art.
The exhibit features original artworks from her illustration career, many of which have never been on display to the public.
“This is a fun exhibit for all ages,” commented Lindsay Houpt-Varner, museum director. “Rachael’s illustrations are full of whimsy and wonder and highlight her artistic talent.”
More at rokeby.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.