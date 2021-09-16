Rokeby Museum hosts a family-friendly, autumnal celebration filled with kids’ activities, crafts, games, free apples, storytime and music Sunday, Sept. 19, noon-3 p.m.
Author Eugenie Doyle will hold a read-along of her book, “Sleep Tight Farm,” at 12:30 p.m.
Afterward, Rokeby staff will lead a historic tool talk and demonstration, sharing stories about family, food, farming and changes through time. Children are invited to paint harvest murals and participate in leaf collecting crafts and games.
The Kowal Family Band will play throughout the afternoon. The band — four siblings from northern Vermont — play bluegrass music. Maddie, 13, plays fiddle, with Finn, 16, on banjo, Ted, 11, on mandolin, and Max, 17, guitar.
Masks required for unvaccinated participants.
