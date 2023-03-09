Huzzah, huzzah! The Shelburne Players is producing its 40th show, “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” at Shelburne Town Center from March 17-25.
Featuring 15 actors from Shelburne, Ferrisburgh, Vergennes, Hinesburg, South Burlington and Burlington, the cast will put on six family-friendly shows, including four evening performances and two matinees.
“It sure is hard to be humble when you’re a swashbuckling, egocentric super-hero. But our gallant guy-in-green tries his best as he swaggers through ‘The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood’, a frantically funny, Monty Pythonesque retelling of the classic,” according to the Dramatists Play Service.
The production is directed by Su Reid-St. John and produced by Jill Silvia. Returning actors include Shelburne’s Alex Nalbach (Robin Hood), Karlie Kauffeld (Town’s Gal) and Katie Pierson, as well as South Burlington’s Kimberly Rockwood (Lady in Waiting), and Burlington’s Nathalie Mathieu-Bolh, all of whom also appeared in The Shelburne Players’ fall production of “Almost, Maine.”
Newer to the Players’ stage are Shelburne’s Kendra Culley (Lady Marian), Ferrisburgh’s Finn Yarbrough (Prince John) and South Burlington’s Mike Mahaffie (Sheriff of Nottingham). They are joined by John Montgomery of Vergennes, Xander Patterson and Bianca Scherr of Hinesburg, and Chris Acosta, Tiki Archambeau, Clarity Phillips and Maggie York of Burlington.
The Shelburne Players, founded in 1971, produces two shows a year, and is made up entirely of volunteers.
For more information, visit shelburneplayers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.