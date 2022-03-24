The Champlain Valley Quilt Show is holding a three-day event featuring quilts, eight vendors and a special exhibit by Catherine Symchych on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 22-24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Lawrence Holy Family Parish Hall, 30 Lincoln St., Essex Junction.
This competition show will inspire artists and crafters and is sponsored by the Champlain Valley Quilt Guild.
More at cvqgvt.org
