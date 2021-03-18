The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Preparing your Advance Directive” with Tina D’Amato, DO, March 24.
This interactive presentation will review the Vermont Advanced Directive Form, clarify its wording, show how to register the form once complete, and clarify differences between DNR/DNI and full code. We will also spend some time on how to update your advanced directive, if necessary.
D’Amato is a family medicine physician at Charlotte Family Health.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
