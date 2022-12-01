Shelburne Craft School hosts its winter festival and craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-5 p.m. There will be hands-on crafting projects, a craft sale and silent auction, including this special auction item.
Bid on mini pony party (four-person maximum, over 5 years of age) and spend time with these two cuties.
