Pianist David Feurzeig, as part of his statewide community concert tour for a cooler climate, will pay on Sunday, May 21, 2 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in Shelburne.
He will be accompanied by Emily Taubl on cello and Paul Orgel on piano.
The concert is free. Donations are accepted.
More at thirdact.com or playeverytown.com.
