Frederick Tuttle Middle School presents “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15, 7 p.m., South Burlington High School theater, 550 Dorset St.
Tickets are $6 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. Get tickets at tix.com/ticket-sales/firstlighttheater/6858 or at the door.
