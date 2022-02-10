Enjoy a screening of “King Richard” Thursday Feb. 10, 1-3 p.m., Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road.
In the film, Will Smith plays the determined father of Venus and Serena Williams as he relentlessly drives his young daughters to become tennis superstars.
Screenings are free, but registration is required as there is limited seating. To register: call 802-425-6345 or stop by the center. Masks required.
