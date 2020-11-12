An art exhibit “Missing Touch” will run through Nov. 16 at the Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery in Shelburne featuring the work of Beth Pearson, Annelein Beukenkamp, Leslie Fry and Betsey Garand.
Pearson moved away from her home state of Vermont several years ago. This exhibit is a chance to see recent works by the abstract artist. "Painting had filled a communication gap for me long before the pandemic hit but with the option for diverse human contact all but completely removed by COVID it became even more a necessity to keep my studio life active," Pearson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.