Shelburne Community School middle schoolers present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka JR. on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, at 2 and 6 p.m., at the Shelburne Town Hall, 5372 Shelburne Road.
The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation Dahl’s fantastical tale of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir.
Featuring the songs from the 1971 film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. is “a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth,” according to organizers.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.
