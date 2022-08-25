Lyric Theatre Company, one of the largest volunteer-based community theater organizations in the country, celebrates its 49th season this year.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, 1-4 p.m., join the troupe at the Lyric Creative Space, 7 Green Tree Drive, South Burlington, for an afternoon of technical demonstrations, chats with veteran Lyric volunteers, exploring the creative space and learning how to get involved.
All attendees will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to our next show, “Into the Woods.” Please be prepared to present vaccination cards at the door.
More information at office@lyrictheatrevt.org or 802-658-1484
