“The Mockingbird’s Nest,” a play by Craig Bailey of Shelburne, will appear alongside a new work by Tony Award nominee Neil LaBute at the 9th Annual LaBute New Theater Festival presented by St. Louis Actors’ Studio in July.
Bailey’s one-act play is one of four finalists appearing during the festival, which takes place July 7-23 at The Gaslight Theater in St. Louis’s Central West End. This will be the fourth full production of “The Mockingbird’s Nest,” following runs in England, Florida and Pennsylvania.
LaBute is a playwright and filmmaker with more than two dozen plays to his credit. He’s turned many of them into films, including “In the Company of Men,” “Your Friends & Neighbors” and “The Shape of Things.”
The Mockingbird’s Nest is a two-person thriller that features elderly shut-in Daisy, who suspects her daughter and live-in caregiver, Robyn, isn’t what she seems to be. “It’s subtle and open for interpretation,” Bailey says. “And it usually prompts quite a bit of discussion.”
A reader at the New Play Exchange recommended the script by writing, “A play that seems to go down the caregiver road — and doesn’t. A play that may explore dementia and does and doesn’t. A play about the human condition that ties a knot in your expectations.”
Another comment at NPX reads, “Bailey uses a light touch to give us clues throughout the text as to what’s really going on, and audiences will love making the discoveries he wants us to make. A truly original piece!”
The script has earned Bailey several awards since he completed it at the end of 2020, including: Best Playwright, Pittsburgh New Works Festival; Verna Safran Prize (Best Play), One Act Play Festival, Theatre Odyssey, Sarasota, Fla.; and first place, Center for Literary Arts One-Act Play Competition, Frostburg (Maryland) State University.
It was short-listed for Windsor (U.K.) Fringe’s Kenneth Branagh Award for New Drama Writing in 2022.
Bailey wrote, produced and published his first one-act while a high school student in the ‘80s. In the decades since, he’s played roles in many community theater productions in his native Vermont, and has appeared in regional television commercials and independent films.
In 2019, he launched Read My Play a free script exchange service to facilitate the sharing of critical feedback on works-in-progress among playwrights.
He is co-owner of web development company Root802, and the producer/host of syndicated radio show “Floydian Slip.” He lives in Shelburne with his wife, Noelle MacKay.
“The Mockingbird’s Nest” is available for download at the Playwrights’ Center: pwcenter.org/play-profile/mockingbirds-nest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.