Shelburne artist Kate Longmaid’s work will take over the small screen in the upcoming CBS series “The Unicorn.”
Longmaid, known for her contemporary portraiture and still life pieces, is one of four Vermont artists featured on the show, which acquired digital rights for artwork.
The connection came about through the set designer, who had connected with Joan Furchgott – of the Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery – in 2000 for the film “What Lies Beneath” and again almost two decades later for “The Unicorn.”
The series, which began in September, follows a widowed father working to reignite his world with the help of loved ones.
Longmaid’s oil painting “Summer’s Grace” can been seen in the central character’s home, with the original painting located at the Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery.
Patrons can view Longmaid’s work this weekend, during her annual Open Studio Sale on Nov. 23 and 24. See katelongmaid.com for details.