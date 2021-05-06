The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Live Free or Die in China” with Tao Sun, On Thursday, May 13.
Learn about the tragic story of a U.S.-educated English literature scholar who went back to China right after the Communist Party came to power. In his autobiography, Prof. Wu tells of being imprisoned and publicly shamed after being labeled as an ultra-rightist. Targeted because he was outspoken, he liked to repeat the phrase, “Live Free or Die.” Despite its dramatic economic growth, China still pays only lip service to the protection of free speech, as written into its constitution. Censorship by the one-party state was partially responsible for the spread of coronavirus in China and beyond.
Sun is associate professor of public communication at UVM and a former news editor in China.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.