Winter Lights won’t bring visitors to Shelburne Museum this season

Winter Lights won’t bring visitors to Shelburne Museum this season, as COVID-19 cases increase.

 Photo by Lee Krohn

Winter Lights, an exhibit, expected to open Nov. 27, won’t happen this year at Shelburne Museum.

After Gov. Phil Scott mandated tighter restrictions amid an apparent surge of the COVID-19 virus, museum leaders decided to postpone.

“This was a carefully weighed decision based on current guidance against public and private multi-household social gatherings, both indoor and outdoor. Our responsibility for the safety of our community and staff are paramount,” Museum Director Thomas Denenberg said. “While this is a disappointment to all of us at the museum, we are looking forward to a bigger and brighter Winter Lights 2021.”

The museum remains closed for the time being, but welcomes patrons digitally through online exhibitions, virtual field trips and public programs.

Current ticketholders can request a refund at shelburnemuseum.eventbrite.com.

