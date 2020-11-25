Winter Lights, an exhibit, expected to open Nov. 27, won’t happen this year at Shelburne Museum.
After Gov. Phil Scott mandated tighter restrictions amid an apparent surge of the COVID-19 virus, museum leaders decided to postpone.
“This was a carefully weighed decision based on current guidance against public and private multi-household social gatherings, both indoor and outdoor. Our responsibility for the safety of our community and staff are paramount,” Museum Director Thomas Denenberg said. “While this is a disappointment to all of us at the museum, we are looking forward to a bigger and brighter Winter Lights 2021.”
The museum remains closed for the time being, but welcomes patrons digitally through online exhibitions, virtual field trips and public programs.
Current ticketholders can request a refund at shelburnemuseum.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.