Crowdsourced Cinema VT returns — with a new secret film.
The statewide project with Vermont Access Network affiliates and coordinated by the Media Factory will once again invite budding filmmakers to put their own spin on a scene from a feature film. Contributions will be strung together to make the full movie.
Teams can signup for scenes now; they’ll be doled out on a rolling basis until they’re gone. Vermont Summer Youth Programs will get preferential treatment for family-friendly, general audience rated scenes.
It’s free to get involved, gear can be borrowed and fun is guaranteed.
Find out more at crowdsourcedvt.com and be sure to tune in online at 8:30 p.m., Friday, May 14, for the big movie-of-the-year reveal.
