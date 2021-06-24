The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Kolyma — Siberian Road of Bones," with Louise McCarren, July 7.
Located in the Russian Far East, this 1,300-mile dirt road from Magadan to Yakutz was built to deliver prisoners to the infamous Gulag. Come along to see and hear McCarren’s impressions of this remote area: the cities, both thriving and abandoned, and the resilient residents managing to live in this desolate area.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.