Go have fun at Shelburne Museum Friday, July 1 — for free.
The second in free Friday events at the museum features live music from the Ray Vega Latin Jazz Sextet in a program of jazz with fiery Latin and funk overtones at 6 p.m.
From 5-7:30 p.m., check out the collections’ buildings, play lawn games and enjoy local food vendors.
Explore the outdoor sculpture exhibition, “Varied and Alive: Nancy Winship Milliken,” with the artist from 5-6 p.m.
