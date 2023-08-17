‘I Am Your Playground’ now showing at Pierson Library

A solo art show, “I Am Your Playground,” features drawings by Christine Mitchell Adams and will be on display on the first floor of the Pierson Library in Shelburne from Aug. 26 to Sept. 30.
The show is open during library hours.
“I Am Your Playground” explores the shifting sense of self and identity as a parent or caregiver within the lens of play. As a parent, your body is often at the mercy of your child’s play and exploration. You become a jungle gym to climb, a bridge to crawl under, a pony to ride on, a doll to dress up, a road to drive cars on or playdough to manipulate.
Through her drawings, Adams depicts a variety of these very physical identities while also exploring their emotionality. There is the mental, emotional and physical toll of the invisible labor of caregiving and parenting. Simultaneously, the fierce love and connection that is built through physical touch and being the safe space helps to foster a child’s expansive imagination.
It is Adams’ hope is that this body of work prompts conversation for anyone wishing to engage: as our identities shift as parents, how does that influence our sense of self within and outside of our caregiving role? As we focus on the development and growth of our children and create environments for them to thrive, how do we also nurture our own growth?
