Gabbie Lindenmeyr, Ellie Moore, Katie Pierson and Molly Silvia, all of Shelburne, will make their debut performance with Shelburne Players in “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realm,” which opens Thursday, May 20 and runs May 21 and May 22, livestreamed at 7 p.m.
Designed specifically for online performances, this joyous romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure as the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge comes to life.
Suggested ticket price is $10. Get your tickets and streaming at shelburne.anywhereseat.com. More information at shelburneplayers.com.
