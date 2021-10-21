Songwriter Dawna Hammers will perform at All Souls Interfaith Friday, Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m., 291 Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne.
Hammers will debut her new CD, “Look into the Fire, New Chant for a New World,” with a special sacred circle dance performance.
Hammers lived in Shelburne from 2006-2016 where she was a music teacher at Heartworks / Renaissance schools and taught private voice and piano lessons in her home in Shelburne village.
“Look Into the Fire” features 15 mostly original chants, some new and some old remixes. Playing native frame drums, flutes and electric keyboard Hammers weaves her voice and harmonious vocal parts in with sounds of the sacred elements: earth (drums) air (wind) fire (crackles) and water (rain).
Masks are required. Cost is $20.
More at allsoulsinterfaith.networkforgood.com.
