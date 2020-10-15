We’re all wearing masks anyway, so why not have some fun with it? Join the Rotary of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg for its annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 25, 2020 from 2 – 4 pm!
For over 45 years Rotary of C-S-H has held this annual celebration of community spirit and fun in conjunction with the town of Shelburne Department of Parks and Recreation.
Whether safely watching the parade from the roadside, driving a float, or marching in the parade, you and your friends and family are sure get into the Halloween spirit!
This year’s Parade will be a little different this year in that we will not be hosting post-Parade activities (food, contests, etc.). Additionally, we are asking all attendees to mask up (it is Halloween, after all!) and to maintain appropriate distancing by spreading out along the entire length of the Parade route: Falls Road to Bacon Drive to Mt. Philo Road to Falls Road. Our parade, as always, will feature:
• Floats from local Boy Scout and Girl Scout units;
• vehicles from our local rescue, fire, and police agencies;
• vehicles and floats from local community groups; and
• the Spirit of Rotary.
For more information or to enter a group or float, please contact C-S-H Rotary at rfox@foxlawvt.com.
Please note: In the event of a health concern or a significant weather event, we will update the C-S-H Facebook page (@charlotteshelburnehinesburgrotary) with any information or cancellation.
Otherwise, the parade goes on rain, sleet, snow, or shine! We’ll be there - will you?
