New paintings by Vermont-based artist Jessica Scriver are on display through Oct. 29 at the Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery in Shelburne.
Scriver’s new paintings in mixed media explore shapes, patterns, textures and colors as if they were living entities constantly morphing, expanding and even moving beyond their borders of confinement.
