Marina Hallisey, a seventh grader at Shelburne Community School, won the Armand Poulin Memorial Green Up Day Poster Art Contest for 2022.
Her artwork will be used to market the annual Green Up Day in Vermont, where volunteers take to the state’s roadways and pick up litter and trash of others.
The kindergarten through grade 4 winner was JoJo Seagraves, grade three-four, from Underhill Central School.
The fifth through eighth grade winner was Canute Hoehn, grade 8, from Shelburne Community School.
The high school winner was Shterna Gordon, grade 11, from Burr & Burton Academy.
