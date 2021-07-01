Grange on the Green returns to the town green in Charlotte with Shades of Blue, Thursday, July 8, 5-7 p.m.
Shades of Blue offers Vermont-style blues and classic songs, so bring your dancing shoes, and enjoy ice cream and local beverages, farmer stalls, community displays.
