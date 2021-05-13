On Saturday, May 22, join the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary for its Spin into Spring “spin-a-thon” at the Shelburne Athletic Club.
Funds raised will support the addition of more Dero bike fix-it stations in the community. Starting at 8 a.m.
Visit rotaryclubofcsh.org/event/spin-into-spring for details.
Also on May 22, the Vermont Teddy Bear company will serve as the site for a car wash and touch-a-truck event, from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to raise money for the Vermont Make A Wish Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.