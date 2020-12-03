As Clark Griswold said, “Dad, you taught me everything I know about exterior illumination.”
Now’s the chance to show what you’ve got with the Shelburne Parks and Recreation holiday lights competition.
With separate contests for businesses and residences, share festive decorations and maybe win a prize — or bragging rights.
Register by 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 — that’s Friday — online at shelburnevt.org or call 985-9551.
