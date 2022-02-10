Charlie Nardozzi offers Gardening for the Birds at the next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture on Feb. 23.
Many gardeners are rightfully concerned about the decline of songbird populations. Although much of the problem stems from bigger issues — habitat loss, climate change and agricultural chemicals — home gardeners can help. Nardozzi will highlight ways to help migrating and overwintering birds by growing the right plants, properly feeding the birds and providing water, shelter, nesting sites and habitat in our yards.
Nardozzi is a regional, award-winning garden writer, speaker, radio and TV personality who has worked for more than 30 years bringing expert gardening information to home gardeners.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.