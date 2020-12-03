The Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery is sponsoring Nest in Colors, an exhibit of work by Bonnie Acker, Miriam Adams, Elizabeth Allen, Neil Berger, Clark Derbes, Holly Hauser, David Maille, Jessica Scriver, Bettina Stark, Barbara Wagner, Frank Woods, and Julia Zanes.
“We live within a smaller, more familiar stage-set as our homes become the center of our multiple engagements,” the gallery said in a release.
This artwork offers a chance to step out of bounds and re-envision a nest that incorporates bold palettes and dimensions, the release said.
Derbes’ sculpture breaks expected format. Stark’s landscapes are kinetic and free. Woods’ paintings are graphically vivid. Include the work of nine additional artists to create a stylistically diverse selection to enlighten the mind, according to the gallery.
The Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery is located at 86 Falls Road in Shelburne Village. and is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information call 802-985-3848 or write mail@fsgallery.com.
