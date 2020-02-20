Be a forester for a day at Shelburne Farms, Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Shelburne Farms, 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne. Put on a hard hat, watch a forester fell a tree and learn the importance of trees in our lives. Then, work in the woodshop to make a wood product for your home. For ages 5+ with adult chaperone. Member: $6/child, $3/adult. Non-member: $7/$4. Details at shelburnefa…