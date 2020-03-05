Fenians in Vermont

 Courtesy photo

In May of 1870, hundreds of soldiers in the Fenian Brotherhood from around the eastern U.S. passed through the railroad station in Essex Junction on their way to St. Albans, rendezvous for the attack on Canada. These militant Irish nationalists, who served in the Irish Republican Army, struck a blow for independence of their homeland from centuries of British misrule, though swiftly repulsed by Canadian forces. Presented by Liam McKone, president of the Fenian Historical Society and author of “Vermont’s Irish Rebel: Biography of Captain John Lonergan.” Presentation is part of the Burlington Irish Heritage Festival. burlingtonirishheritage.org. Monday, March 9, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St., Essex Jct. Free.

