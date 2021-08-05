The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Temperance and Prohibition in the Champlain Valley” with Susan Evans McClure, Aug. 11.
When most people think about Prohibition, they imagine gangsters and bootleggers with tommy guns and fancy cars in the 1920s. But to truly understand federal Prohibition in the Champlain Valley, you must go back before the ratification of the 18th Amendment in 1919.
Learn how the Champlain Valley went from being a major producer and consumer of alcohol in the early 1800s to a hotbed of temperance sentiment by the mid-19th century.
McClure is executive director of Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link.
