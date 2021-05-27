The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is “Endangered Alphabets: An Introduction” with Tim Brookes, June 2.
More than 85 percent of the world’s alphabets are in danger of extinction — suppressed, marginalized, excluded from education, sometimes even banned. When they are forced into disuse, centuries — even millennia — of written documents will be incomprehensible to the very culture that created them, and whose identity and value they underwrite.
Brookes, founder of the Endangered Alphabets Project, is the only person on Earth publicizing this loss, and working to prevent it.
The free lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at (802) 425-6345. Go to charlotteseniorcentervt.org for the Zoom link. The physical building of the Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
