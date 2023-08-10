Emmy winner portrays Frost on stage

Middlebury Acting Company presents “Robert Frost: This Verse Business” by A.M. Dolan, starring Gordon Clapp, an Emmy Award-winning and Tony-nominated actor best known for his 12 seasons as Det. Greg Medavoy on “NYPD Blue.”
Clapp, a resident of Norwich, and the play’s author have long wanted to bring their show to Middlebury, where Frost has a rich history. No one is more closely identified with Bread Loaf than Frost, who first came to the School of English in 1921, encouraged the founding of the Writers’ Conference in 1926, and returned to the Bread Loaf campus nearly every year for 42 years.
Legend has it that Frost used to attend movies at the Town Hall Theater, so it is especially poignant for Clapp to perform the show in that space. Performances will take place Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10, at 2 p.m.
Dolan created the script from actual transcripts of Robert Frost’s famous talks, gleaned from the nearly 50 years Frost “barded” around the country charming audiences with his celebrated verse and rascally sense of humor. Frost’s great wit and poetry are heard afresh in his award-winning one-man play. In the show, the poet shares his pointed and funny opinions on politics, science, religion and art, interspersed with performances of his poems from memory.
After the Saturday matinee, local Frost biographer Jay Parini will join Dolan and Clapp for a post-show discussion.
There will be a special reception after the show on opening night. More at townhalltheater.org.
