Don’t miss a chance at winning $1,000

Rotary Club of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg holds its annual golf ball drop at The Kwini Club-Gonzo’s Driving Range in Shelburne Friday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m.
Last year’s event netted more than $11,000, which was distributed among the fire and rescue services in the three towns.
The person whose ball gets in the hole or nearest to the pin wins $1,000. The next closest win $500 and $250, respectively. The person with the ball farthest from the hole will get a large gift basket of golf-related items and Vermont products.
Proceeds will support the purchase of automated external defibrillators and other emergency services in our area.
To purchase a number and for more information go to bit.ly/3wCpdXi.
Ball numbers will also be available for purchase at the club the day of the event.
