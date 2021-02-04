Valentine’s Day might feel a little different this year since we can’t embrace and smooch all the people we love. But you can Smooch Your Pooch!
Stop by the Shelburne Dog Park on Valentine’s Day weekend to take a picture with your dog on the “kissing bench” Just look for the big heart backdrop. Then post your photos at #shelburnedogpark.
Per state guidelines park rules require masks and social distancing.
