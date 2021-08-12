Saturday, Aug. 21 is Shelburne Day when businesses and nonprofits join vendors at Shelburne Farmers Market to make the parade grounds even more colorful and livelier than usual.
Shelburne Day special vendors will be housed in two rows of tents down the center of the parade ground.
Businesses in the village also hold a sidewalk sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.